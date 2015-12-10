DUBAI Syrian opposition groups on Thursday called on the United Nations to press the government of President Bashar al-Assad to take confidence building measures ahead of proposed peace talks, Saudi state news agency SPA said.

"These include suspending death sentences against Syrians convicted on charges of opposition the regime, releasing prisoners and detainees, lifting sieges on besieged areas and allowing humanitarian convoys to reach the needy," SPA said, quoting a statement issued at the end of the two-day meeting in Riyadh.

(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Dominic Evans)