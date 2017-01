BEIRUT The Syrian army and its allies on Sunday allowed a convoy of five buses and two ambulances from the rebel-held district of Aleppo to reach rebel-held al-Rashideen outside the city, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

The convoy had been held for hours after leaving the Ramousah highway junction next to the rebel-held part of the city.

(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Peter Cooney)