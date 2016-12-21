UNITED NATIONS A United Nations internal inquiry released on Wednesday found that "multiple types of munitions deployed from more than one aircraft and aircraft type" struck an aid convoy in Syria in a deadly September attack.

The inquiry said it was unable to identify the perpetrator, though it noted that only Syrian, Russian and U.S.-led coalition aircraft had the capability to carry out such an attack, not opposition forces. It said it was "highly unlikely" that U.S.-led coalition aircraft were involved in the attack.

The inquiry said at least 10 people died and some 22 people were injured in the September attack on the U.N. and Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoy at Urem Al-Kubra near the northern city of Aleppo, which also destroyed 17 trucks.

