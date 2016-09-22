WASHINGTON The United States' top general called Monday's strike on an aid convoy in Syria an "unacceptable atrocity," and added it was his judgement that Russia likely carried out the strike even if a Syrian role could not be completely be ruled out.

"I don't have the facts. What we know are two Russian aircraft were in that area at that time. My judgment would be that they did (it)," General Joseph Dunford told a Senate hearing."There were also some other aircraft in the area that belonged to the regime, at or about the same time, so I can't conclusively say that it was the Russians. But it was either the Russians or the (Syrian) regime."

(This story corrects date in first paragraph from Saturday to Monday)

