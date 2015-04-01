BEIRUT Syrian rebels seized a border crossing with Jordan from government forces on Wednesday, the leader of one of the rebel groups and a security source on the government's side said, the first time Damascus has lost it since the start of the conflict.

"It has been liberated," said Bashar al Zoubi, leader of the Yarmouk Army, one of the mainstream rebel groups in southern Syria that was involved in the offensive. "The crossing is with us," he added, in a message sent to Reuters via Internet.

The security source said government forces had pulled out to a nearby base. "The Syrian army withdrew from the Nasib bordering crossing," the source said.

