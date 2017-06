BEIRUT Two bombs exploded in Damascus on Saturday, and there were initial reports of fatalities, Syrian state news agency SANA reported. The bombs went off near a cemetery in the Bab Masala area of the city.

A brief SANA report said "two terrorist bombs" near the Bab al-Saghir cemetery had killed "a number of martyrs" and injured other people. The Bab al-Saghir cemetery located near one of the seven gates of the Old City of Damascus.

