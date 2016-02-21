BEIRUT At least 30 people were killed in four bomb attacks that hit a southern suburb of Damascus on Sunday, pro-government media outlets and a monitoring group said.

Syrian state TV put the toll at 30 people. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was at least 31 with dozens more injured.

Al Manar TV, which is run by Damascus ally Lebanese Hezbollah, gave an initial count of 22 killed.

(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Alison Williams)