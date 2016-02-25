AMMAN The Syrian government said groups associated with al Qaeda offshoot Nusra Front fired mortars onto residential areas of the capital on Thursday, killing at least one person, state television reported.

The mortars that hit the Mezzeh neighbourhood and Ommayad Square in Damascus come after two days of intensive aerial bombing of rebel-held suburbs, rebels and monitors Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Thursday.

Syrian army helicopters dropped at least 30 barrel bombs on the besieged district of Daraya nearly 8 km (5 miles) south west of the centre of Damascus, the Observatory said.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Toby Chopra)