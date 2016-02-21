France investigates bullet-in-the-post threats to newspapers
PARIS French prosecutors opened an investigation on Friday into written death threats posted along with bullets to two news outlets and several magistrates, officials said.
BEIRUT The death toll from multiple bomb blasts in a southern district of Damascus, claimed by Islamic State on Sunday, reached at least 62, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Four blasts hit the Sayeda Zeinab district, which is home to a Shi'ite shrine. Another 180 people were wounded, the Observatory said.
PARIS, France's presidential race is tightening in its final weeks with a far-left and a conservative candidate narrowing the gap on long-time frontrunners Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, two polls showed on Friday.