BEIRUT The death toll from multiple bomb blasts in a southern district of Damascus, claimed by Islamic State on Sunday, reached at least 62, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Four blasts hit the Sayeda Zeinab district, which is home to a Shi'ite shrine. Another 180 people were wounded, the Observatory said.

(Reporting by John Davison; Writing By Richard Balmforth)