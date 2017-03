Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

BUDAPEST Turkey exercised its international rights when it sent troops into neighbouring Syria in a mission to evacuate soldiers guarding the tomb of Suleyman Shah, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday.

The Free Syrian Army and the Kurdish PYD were informed about the operation over the weekend, but Turkey did not ask for their help, Davutoglu told reporters in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

