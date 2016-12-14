BEIRUT The evacuation of rebel-held eastern Aleppo may be delayed until Thursday, the pro-Syrian opposition Orient TV reported, citing its correspondent.

The evacuation was expected to have started by dawn on Wednesday. On Tuesday, sources had given different expected start times for the evacuation.

Opposition officials said they had expected a first group of wounded people to leave on Tuesday evening. A military official in the alliance supporting Syrian President Bashir al-Assad had said the evacuation was due to start at 5 a.m. (0300 GMT).

However, none had left by dawn, said a Reuters witness waiting at the agreed point of departure. Twenty buses were waiting there with their engines running but showed no sign of moving into Aleppo's rebel-held eastern districts.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Paul Tait)