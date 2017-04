GENEVA The main Syrian opposition delegation sent only three delegates to meet the U.N. envoy mediating in Syrian peace talks on Monday, a Reuters camerawoman said, as pressure mounted over demands for concessions amid a surge in fighting on the ground.

The opposition High Negotiations Committee, which normally sends a delegation of about 15 to negotiate with U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura, also postponed a news conference by its chief coordinator Riyad Hijab from Monday until midday on Tuesday.

