ASTANA The U.N. special envoy for Syria said on Tuesday Russia, Turkey and Iran were closing in on a final statement reaffirming a cessation of hostilities between Syrian warring parties.

"We're working for a declaration that can reassure the actual cessation of hostilities to become more solid," he told reporters. "This is not a paper, but a cessation of hostilities and saving lives. We're not far from a final declaration."

Diplomats said there was a nuance in the language being used with the Syrian government opposed to the use of the word ceasefire as opposed to cessation of hostilities.

