North Korea warns of nuclear strike if provoked by U.S.
PYONGYANG North Korean state media warned on Tuesday of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression as a U.S. Navy strike group steamed toward the western Pacific.
GENEVA The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria said on Thursday that the distance between the Syrian government and opposition was "large" but that they agreed on the need to maintain territorial integrity of the country and rejected a federal system.
Staffan de Mistura told reporters in Geneva that the situation was "surprisingly calm" in the past three days of the nearly three-week cessation of hostilities, but added: "This is not yet a trend, let's be frank. We need to be vigilant because things can change very quickly."
De Mistura said he had productive and substantive discussions with the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) and that the paper it presented on a political transition was detailed.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by)
MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had information that the United States was planning to launch new missile strikes on Syria, and that there were plans to fake chemicals weapons attacks there.