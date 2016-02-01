Palestinian fatally stabs British woman on Jerusalem train
JERUSALEM A Palestinian man fatally stabbed a British student on Jerusalem's transit network on Friday, Israeli police said.
GENEVA Two senior U.S. State Department officials, Anne Patterson and Michael Ratney, told Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov in Geneva on Monday that Moscow needed to do more to help humanitarian access in Syria, a U.S. official said.
"Assistant Secretary Patterson underscored the need to work towards a political transition as outlined in U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254 and urged Russia to use its influence with the Asad regime to push for full humanitarian access to all Syrians in need," a U.S. official said.
"The two sides agreed to remain in close contact on Syria as the U.N.-led negotiations proceed."
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)
JERUSALEM A Palestinian man fatally stabbed a British student on Jerusalem's transit network on Friday, Israeli police said.
BEIRUT Thousands of Syrians were stuck in and around Aleppo on Saturday as a deal to evacuate people from two Shi'ite villages in return for Sunni rebels and their families leaving two besieged towns near Damascus halted, a war monitor and activists said.