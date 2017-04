GENEVA At least 120,000 people have been displaced since early October in the Syrian governorates of Aleppo, Hama and Idlib, the United Nations said on Monday, more than doubling an earlier estimate of 50,000.

Most of the people who have fled from an upsurge of fighting have moved within their home regions, close to their towns and villages of origin, or to camps near the Turkish border, said Vanessa Huguenin, a spokeswoman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

"They mainly need tents, basic household items, food and water and sanitation services," she said.

