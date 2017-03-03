Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87 - Bild
BERLIN Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, died on Friday, the mass-selling newspaper Bild reported. He was 87.
GENEVA The U.N. mediator at Syria peace talks in Geneva has handed all the delegations a paper with 12 principles that would be the basis for a second round of negotiations, said the head of the "Moscow Platform" political grouping at the talks.
Hamzi Menzer cited U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura, who gave the group a copy of the one-page document, as saying that the Geneva process would resume in the coming weeks.
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond will deliver speeches on Tuesday that were originally intended to be given at this week's Mansion House dinner, the BoE and the Treasury said on Friday.
MOSCOW/BAGHDAD Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike in Syria last month, but Washington said it could not corroborate the death and Western and Iraqi officials were sceptical.