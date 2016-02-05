LONDON Donor nations have pledged to give more than $10 billion by 2020 to meet Syrian needs. The pledges came during a conference in London on Thursday, described by U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon as the single biggest humanitarian fundraising event ever.

The donor conference took place against a backdrop of intense fighting within Syria, where five years of civil war have killed some 250,000 people and driven millions from their homes, and after fledgling peace talks were suspended.

The following is a provisional list of the biggest pledges made at the London conference, provided by Britain's Department for International Development, which said further pledges were made later and the figures were subject to further checks.

The ranking of countries is based on the size of pledges for 2016 alone, from highest to lowest.

1. GERMANY

2016: $1.311 billion

2017-2020: $1.202 billion

2. EUROPEAN COMMISSION

2016: $1.000 billion

2017-2020: $1.393 billion

3. UNITED STATES

2016: $925 million

4. BRITAIN

2016: $731 million

2017-2020: $1.203 billion

5. JAPAN

2016: $350 million

6. NORWAY

2016: $278 million

2017-2020: $881 million

7. SAUDI ARABIA

2016: $200 million

8. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2016: $137 million

9. NETHERLANDS

2016: $136 million

10. DENMARK

2016: $101 million

11. KUWAIT

2016: $100 million

2017-2020: $200 million

TOTAL FROM ALL DONORS AT CONFERENCE

2016: $5.269 billion

2017-2020: $4.879 billion

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)