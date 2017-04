Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a joint news conference with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier (not seen) in Tehran February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

LONDON Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on Thursday for U.N.-mediated Syrian peace talks to resume after they were suspended on Wednesday and for an immediate ceasefire.

"We hope that the pause in the Geneva talks is only temporary," Zarif said in an address to a donor conference in London.

