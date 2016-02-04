Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks during a joint news conference with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (not pictured) in Istanbul, Turkey January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

LONDON Tens of thousands of Syrians are moving towards the Turkish border from the Syrian city of Aleppo due to increased aerial bombardment, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday at a fundraising conference in London.

"Ten thousand new refugees are waiting in front of the door of Kilis because of air bombardments and attacks against Aleppo," he said, citing new information he had received on his way to London.

Kilis is a border province in southern Turkey abutting an area of Syria largely opposition-held.

"Sixty to seventy thousand people in the camps in north Aleppo are moving towards Turkey. My mind is not now in London, but in our border - how to relocate these new people coming from Syria?" he added. "Three hundred thousand people living in Aleppo are ready to move towards Turkey."

(Reporting by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)