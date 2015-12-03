AMSTERDAM An 18-year-old Syrian asylum seeker was arrested by police in the Netherlands on suspicion of membership of a terrorist organisation, prosecutors said in a statement on Thursday.

The man, who was not identified by authorities, reportedly told other asylum seekers he had fought alongside Islamic State and al Qaeda militants.

The arrest comes amid heightened concerns across Europe about the threat of attacks after 130 people were killed in a series of shootings and bombing in Paris last month.

Dutch police arrested the man on Monday after he applied for asylum in October, the statement said. His detention was extended by two weeks by a magistrate.

