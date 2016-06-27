Children watch as a volunteer teacher takes part in a puppet show inside a mobile educational caravan for children who do not have access to schools on the outskirts of the Syrian rebel-held town of Saraqib, Idlib province March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Children watch as volunteer teachers perform a puppet show inside a mobile educational caravan for children who do not have access to schools on the outskirts of the Syrian rebel-held town of Saraqib, Idlib province March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A boy watches as volunteer teachers perform a puppet show inside a mobile educational caravan for children who do not have access to schools on the outskirts of the Syrian rebel-held town of Saraqib, Idlib province March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Girls attend a final exam inside a school in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A volunteer teacher teaches inside a mobile educational caravan for children who do not have access to schools on the outskirts of the Syrian rebel-held town of Saraqib, Idlib province March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Children look out of the window of a mobile educational caravan for children who do not have access to schools on the outskirts of the Syrian rebel-held town of Saraqib, Idlib province March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A boy stands in a mobile educational caravan for children who do not have access to schools on the outskirts of the Syrian rebel-held town of Saraqib, Idlib province March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Girls attend a discussion under a riddled roof during a celebration marking the end of the school year in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A girl wearing traditional men's clothing folds a cloth during a celebration marking the end of the school year in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Girls sit next to a riddled wall in a school yard in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Girls walk through a damaged corridor inside a school in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Girls ring a bell inside a school yard in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Internally displaced children walk up the stairs of a cave after attending a class in the rebel-controlled village of Tramla, in Idlib province, Syria March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Students receive certificates and gifts at the end of the school year, inside 'Syria, The Hope' school on the outskirts of the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town, in Idlib province, Syria June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Girls stand welcoming visitors with dates at the entrance of their school in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Tents housing internally displaced people are pictured in the rebel-controlled village of Tramla, in Idlib province, Syria March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Girls stand welcoming visitors with dates at the entrance of their school in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man dressed up as Mickey Mouse distributes certificates and gifts to students during a celebration marking the end of the school year, at 'Syria, The Hope' school on the outskirts of the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town, in Idlib province, Syria June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Girls wearing traditional men's clothing serve coffee during a celebration marking the end of the school year in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A student sits in front of a wall decorated with Arabic alphabet inside the 'Syria, The Hope' school on the outskirts of the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town, in Idlib province, Syria June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Girls wait in line during a celebration marking the end of the school year in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A volunteer teacher teaches inside a mobile educational caravan for children who do not have access to schools on the outskirts of the Syrian rebel-held town of Saraqib, Idlib province March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A teacher conducts a lesson for internally displaced children inside a cave in the rebel-controlled village of Tramla, in Idlib province, Syria March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

TRAMLA/DOUMA, Syria Syrian student Ali Khaled Stouf has to walk down several steps into a hole in the ground to get inside his school -- a cave.

There for four hours each morning, he studies subjects like Arabic, English, maths and religion, sitting on a rug with dozens of children in the underground space in Tramla, an opposition-held village in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

"I study in a cave. The conditions are not very good but the professor and his wife treat us very well," the 14-year-old, originally from neighbouring Hama province, said. "We sit on the ground and often we don't see clearly because it is dark."

His teacher Mohamed and his wife, also from Hama, have opened up their underground home to teach some 100 children, whose families have been displaced by the Syrian conflict.

More than five years of war, which began as a peaceful protest against President Bashar al-Assad and has since drawn in foreign military involvement and allowed for the growth of Islamic State, has displaced millions of Syrian children and limited their access to education.

With schools themselves at times attacked, teachers make do with the basics to provide education.

Mohamed said the primitive, six-month-old school floods when it rains, forcing him to teach outside or in a tent, although he prefers the security underground. "We believe the cave is the safest place from shelling and air strikes and all the students are in one place," he said.

For a Reuters Wider Image photo presentation, please click on: reut.rs/28RYM88

Idlib province is a stronghold of insurgent groups including the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front and has been regularly targeted in air strikes by the Syrian government, whose war effort has been boosted by the Russian air force.

At the Souriya al-Ammal (Syria the hope) school, in the town of Maarat al-Numan, corridors and classrooms are bullet-ridden and sometimes crumbling. In one less damaged area, walls have been repainted and the school now has some 250 pupils.

"War has affected education massively; most schools, if not destroyed completely, are damaged," school supervisor Abdullatif al-Rahoum said, adding those who missed out on education are now playing catch up with younger students.

"The biggest challenges we face are the warplanes, which never leave the skies. This always worries students."

In the nearby town of Saraqib, a mobile caravan serves as a classroom, run by a group aiming to reach children who have no access to schooling in the area.

Lack of books is problematic. Teachers in Idlib said they relied on charities or used books printed in neighbouring Turkey by the opposition run Directorate of Education.

In the rebel-held town of Douma, outside Damascus, Mounir Abdelaziz, a member of the opposition-run education body, said local schools were using old textbooks, but with changes.

"We follow the same curriculum as the education ministry but with some modifications and articles related to the (Assad) regime deleted," he said.

(Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Dominic Evans)