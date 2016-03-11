MOSCOW Syria will hold a presidential election in 18 months, Russia's RIA news agency on Friday quoted the United Nations peace mediator on Syria Staffan de Mistura as saying.

The starting point for the election will be the latest round of Syria peace talks which are planned for March 14 in Geneva, de Mistura told RIA in an interview.

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)