Down in polls, France's Le Pen targets immigration for boost
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she tried to reverse a dip in polls.
MOSCOW Syria will hold a presidential election in 18 months, Russia's RIA news agency on Friday quoted the United Nations peace mediator on Syria Staffan de Mistura as saying.
The starting point for the election will be the latest round of Syria peace talks which are planned for March 14 in Geneva, de Mistura told RIA in an interview.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she tried to reverse a dip in polls.
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.