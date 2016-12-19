UNITED NATIONS Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari said on Monday that "the last terrorists in some districts of the eastern part of Aleppo are evacuating their strongholds and Aleppo this evening will be clean."

He said that while Syria does not oppose U.N. Security Council resolutions that respect international humanitarian law, he described the French-drafted evacuation monitoring resolution adopted on Monday as "just another part of the continued propaganda against Syria and its fight against terrorists."

