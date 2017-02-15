ROME The agenda of Syrian peace talks due to begin in Geneva next week will be line with a U.N. Security Council resolution aimed at ending the conflict and will not be changed, U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Wednesday.

De Mistura, speaking in Rome, said the U.N. resolution 2254 was based on three main points: establishing governance, coming up with a new constitution, and moving to elections under U.N. supervision. "That is the agenda and we will not change it, otherwise we open up a Pandora's box," he told reporters.

The resolution was unanimously adopted in December 2015.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Tom Perry)