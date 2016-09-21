UNITED NATIONS The Syrian government is ready to resume peace talks without preconditions and the country "will not become another Libya or Iraq," Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar al-Ja'afari told the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday.

"My country is ready to resume intra-Syrian dialogue with no preconditions and according to decisions and foundations that launched this very dialogue, in order to reach a political solution that is decided by the Syrians," Ja'afari said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Howard Goller)