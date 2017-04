Residents and soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspect damage after a suicide attack in Sayeda Zeinab, a district of southern Damascus, Syria January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

BRUSSELS An attack by Islamic State bombers that killed more than 60 people near a Shi'ite shrine in Damascus aimed to disrupt Syrian peace talks in Geneva, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Sunday.

"The attack near the Sayeda Zeinab shrine is clearly aimed to disrupt the attempts to start a political process," Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

She said it was encouraging that members of Syria's opposition and government were present in Geneva for negotiations.

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Dominic Evans)