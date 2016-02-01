BRUSSELS The European Union aims to significantly increase its aid for Syrian refugees at an international donor conference on Thursday, officials said, although much will be spent outside Syria barring an end to its civil war.

European governments and EU institutions in Brussels are seeking to respond to a call by Britain, Germany and Norway, which are hosting the conference in London along with the United Nations and Kuwait, to double humanitarian aid to the region.

The European Union pledged 1.1 billion euros to the region at the last donor gathering in Kuwait in January 2015. "That gives you an idea what doubling could mean," said an EU official when asked what the 28-member bloc might give this year.

Heads of state and government and ministers from countries around the world will converge on London for the "Supporting Syria and the Region" conference, which aims to raise funds for humanitarian crises caused by the Syrian war.

U.N. agencies are appealing for a total of $7.73 billion to cope with Syria's needs this year with a further $1.2 billion required by regional governments for their own plans to deal with the impact of Syria's conflict.

Much of the EU aid, which will be in the form of water, sanitation, food, shelter, and medicines, will be in the form of grants and loans with low interest rates and long grace periods.

Most of Syria's pre-war population have been forced out of their homes by the war - 5 million as refugees who have fled abroad and 6.5 million displaced within the country.

In Syria on Monday, rebels fought back against a government offensive near a supply route into the city of Aleppo and said there had been no let-up in Russian air strikes despite a pledge of goodwill moves by Damascus to spur peace talks.

($1 = 0.9194 euros)

