European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini attends her joint news conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Amman March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

GENEVA European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini met with the head of the Syrian government delegation at peace talks in Geneva.

Mogherini, who arrived in Geneva earlier on Wednesday in a surprise visit the day before talks are set to adjourn, entered the hotel where the Syrian delegation was staying, according to a Reuters reporter.

She earlier held talks with chief coordinator for the opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) Riad Hijab, a source close to the opposition said.

(Reporting By Suleiman al-Khalidi; writing by John Irish; editing by John Stonestreet)