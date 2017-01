BRUSSELS The European Union's top diplomat Federica Mogherini spoke to Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday and will talk to Russia's Sergei Lavrov later on Monday about the bloc's new aid proposal for Syria's city of Aleppo, a spokeswoman said.

On Sunday, the EU proposed a new humanitarian plan for the besieged half of the Syrian city of Aleppo but it was far from clear whether it could ensure cooperation from all parties on the ground.

