BRUSSELS EU governments put 10 more people under sanctions over the crisis in Syria, targeting high-ranking military officials and senior figures linked to President Bashar al-Assad, the bloc said in a statement on Thursday.

"This decision brings to 217 persons the total number of persons targeted by a travel ban and an asset freeze for the violent repression against the civilian population in Syria," the European Council which represents EU governments said in a statement.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)