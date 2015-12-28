BEIRUT Buses and ambulances carrying around 450 fighters and civilians evacuated from two besieged areas in Syria have crossed into Turkey and Lebanon, sources at the border crossings said.

Under a U.N.-sponsored deal agreed by warring parties, more than 125 fighters from the besieged rebel-held town of Zabadani near the border with Lebanon are en route to Beirut airport to board a plane to Turkey.

Simultaneously, around 330 civilians and injured fighters trapped in two pro-government Shi’ite villages in northwest Syria are heading to the Turkish city of Hatay to take a plane to Beirut, aid workers said.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by John Stonestreet)