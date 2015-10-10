Syrian opposition, Russia discuss reinforcing ceasefire
GENEVA The Syrian opposition and a senior Russian diplomat agreed on Wednesday that Syria's fragile ceasefire needed to be shored up amid growing violations in the multi-sided civil war.
WASHINGTON Defence officials from the United States and Russia held a 90-minute video conference call on Saturday to discuss safe flight operations over Syria, according to the Pentagon.
"The discussions were professional and focused narrowly on the implementation of specific safety procedures," the U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement released on Saturday. "Progress was made during the talks, and the U.S. agreed to another discussion with Russia in the near future."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler)
GENEVA The Syrian opposition and a senior Russian diplomat agreed on Wednesday that Syria's fragile ceasefire needed to be shored up amid growing violations in the multi-sided civil war.
WASHINGTON A woman was arrested near the U.S. Capitol in Washington after police said she drove erratically, crashed into another vehicle and tried to run over officers on Wednesday.