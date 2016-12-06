The sun rises while smoke is pictured near Aleppo's historic citadel, as seen from a government-controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

BEIRUT Syria rejects any ceasefire negotiated by any party in rebel-held eastern Aleppo unless all the terrorist groups there depart, its Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday in a statement carried by state media.

The Syrian government describes all the rebel groups fighting against it as terrorists. Moscow said on Monday that Russian and U.S. officials would meet this week to discuss a possible rebel withdrawal from Aleppo.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Kevin Liffey)