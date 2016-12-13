PARIS France has called for an immediate U.N. Security Council resolution to discuss alleged atrocities being carried out in eastern Aleppo, Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday.

"In the face of allegations of exactions in Aleppo, France calls for a U.N. Security Council meeting," Ayrault said on his Twitter account.

He earlier told LCI television that the meeting, which should take place as soon as possible, should discuss the possible war crimes and crimes against humanity that were being carried out and that a U.N. investigation should begin immediately to determine the culprits.

(Reporting by John Irish; editing by Leigh Thomas)