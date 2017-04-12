PARIS France and the rest of Europe must use last week's U.S. missile strike on Syria as a tool to revive peace negotiations between warring parties, French President Francois Hollande said in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday.

In the interview with Le Monde, Hollande said intelligence suggested that the nerve gas attack which prompted the U.S. missile strike was tactical in nature and launched from an aircraft.

Major western powers and their Middle Eastern allies blame Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the attack and have been pushing this week to try to isolate him over the attack on a rebel-held town last week that killed 87 people including 31 children.

Pressure is also building on Russian President Vladimir Putin to break ties with Assad.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Brian Love)