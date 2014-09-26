NEW YORK France's policy of not intervening militarily in Syria could evolve over time but there are no plans to do so for now, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Friday.

Fabius, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, also told reporters France has delivered weapons to the moderate Syrian opposition and could provide more equipment.

France has bombed targets of the Islamic State militant group in Iraq but has not taken part in U.S.-led air strikes, backed by some of its Gulf allies, in Syria this week. The Sunni militants have taken over parts of Iraq and Syria, killing civilians and Western hostages.

Fabius also said that "at this stage, there is absolutely no confirmation" of Iraqi intelligence, made public on Thursday by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, of a possible Islamic State plot to attack subways in Paris and the United States.

The foreign minister said France's focus was on strengthening the Syrian moderate opposition.

"We are working with our partners in this spirit. We have a division of labour," he told reporters at a news conference on the sidelines of the annual General Assembly.

"We have a strategic view and, over time, depending on the evolution of the situation, there could be this or that adaptation," he said. "For the time being, this (French) position is totally suited (to the situation). But regrettably, this could be a conflict that lasts many years."

Asked if he was confirming that French military intervention in Syria was a possibility, Fabius replied: "No, no, no. For the time being, we are not doing it."

Asked if France was arming the Syrian opposition, Fabius said: "It has been said, several weeks ago,, in line with what Europe may do, (that) we delivered arms and it is entirely possible that other equipment could be delivered to the moderate opposition.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Grant McCool)