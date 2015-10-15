German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L), British Prime Minister David Cameron (C) and French President Francois Hollande (R) take part in a meeting at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS French President Francois Hollande met with his German and British counterparts on the sidelines of a European summit to exchange views on Syria and seek a common position on the conflict, a French diplomatic source told Reuters on Thursday.

"The idea is to have a common position, also with the view of talks with other partners," the source said, mentioning the next G20 meeting.

Asked if Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister David Cameron would launch a common initiative, the source said it was still too early to tell.

"We'll see in the coming days and weeks," the source said.

