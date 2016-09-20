UNITED NATIONS French President Francois Hollande blamed the Syrian government on Tuesday for the collapse of a U.S.-Russia-backed ceasefire and urged foreign supporters of President Bashar al-Assad to help enforce peace or risk the country fragmenting.

"I say to the Syrian government's foreign backers that they must compel the regime to enforce peace otherwise they will bear the responsibility for the splitting up of the country and the chaos," Hollande said in an address to the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Russia and Iran are the main foreign backers of Assad and his government.

The French president also said the use of chemical weapons by Syrian government forces and Islamic State in Syria should not go unpunished and that the U.N. Security Council should adopt a resolution on the matter as soon as possible.

"I won't let this go. The international community cannot accept that chemical weapons were used. We were proved right before and in 2013 stocks were identified and destroyed, but there are still some and have been used again," he said.

He told world leaders the Syrian conflict would be remembered as a "disgrace" for the international community if it failed to end the fighting swiftly.

The United Nations on Tuesday suspended all aid shipments into Syria after an attack on a convoy carrying humanitarian supplies near Aleppo.

"I have one thing to say here. It is enough," Hollande added.

