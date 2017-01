UNITED NATIONS The latest bombings in Aleppo in Syria showed that the aim of the Syrian government and its allies was to split the country, France's foreign minister said on Friday.

"The bombings of the last few hours in Aleppo show the regime is playing the card of dividing Syria and its supporters are letting it happen," Jean-Marc Ayrault said at a news conference at the United Nations.

