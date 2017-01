PARIS France condemned the bombing on Saturday of a hospital in Aleppo, saying the shelling of healthcare structures and personnel in the besieged Syrian city constituted war crimes.

"Their perpetrators will be held to account," Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said in a statement.

"France is mobilising at the Security Council as we speak to put a stop to this unacceptable tragedy," he added.

