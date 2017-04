BEIRUT Syrian troops backed by Russian air power made major gains to the west of the Islamic State-held city of Palmyra, Hezbollah's al-Manar television station reported on Tuesday.

It said the Syrian troops were supported by "heavy air cover from Russian jets". The report came a day after President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a Russian military withdrawal from Syria.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans; editing by Ralph Boulton)