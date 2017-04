BERLIN Germany expressed concern on Wednesday about Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane near the border with Syria and urged Moscow and Ankara to do everything in their power to avoid a further escalation of tensions between them.

"We call on Ankara and Moscow to do everything possible to avoid a further escalation," government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference in Berlin, adding that it was urgent that the two governments seek contact with each other.

