Germany's Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during a news briefing after the talks on the crisis in eastern Ukraine in Minsk, Belarus, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MINSK German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday pressed his Russian counterpart to allow humanitarian relief supplies to reach people in rebel-held eastern Aleppo in Syria, members of Steinmeier's delegation said.

Steinmeier spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after the two participated in four-way talks in Minsk about the crisis in eastern Ukraine.

"There was a clear call to the Russians to allow humanitarian supplies to reach the people in the eastern part of Aleppo who are facing terrible conditions," one of Steinmeier's delegation said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, who was also at the Ukraine meeting in Minsk, told Reuters earlier that France was pressing for an immediate United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss Aleppo.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Tuesday reported that some 20,000 people have fled intensified attacks in eastern Aleppo in the past 48 hours, bringing the total who have fled the city to 60,000 in the last five months.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Hugh Lawson)