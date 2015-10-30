VIENNA There was no agreement at ministerial peace talks on Syria on Friday on what should happen with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the end of a political transition process, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

"There was still no breakthrough, but that also wasn't expected today," he told reporters after the conference, which involved some 17 nations, the United Nations and European Union.

He added that the talks would resume within two weeks, probably in Vienna, and that participants intended to work on establishing a transitional government, new elections and implementing national or regional ceasefires to halt the bloodshed in Syria's four-year civil war.

