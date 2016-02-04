German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during Janadriyah Culture Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters

RIYADH German Foreign Minister Frank Walter Steinmeier said on Thursday that talks for a political solution to end the civil war in Syria were difficult, but he was not without hope.

"In the coming days, we have to and will speak particularly with Russia about how we can get improvements especially on the humanitarian side," Steinmeier said during a visit in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

There would be a chance for further talks between ministers in Munich next week on the sidelines of the annual security conference, he added.

