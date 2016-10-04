BERLIN Senior officials from the United States, Britain, France, Italy and Germany are to meet in Berlin on Wednesday to try to find ways to resolve the conflict in Syria, a German foreign ministry official said, confirming a story in the Tagesspiegel daily.

In a difficult situation, the goal is to look for suggestions about how to stem the violence in Syria and return to a political process, Tagesspiegel wrote citing a source close to the foreign minister.

The United States broke off talks with Russia on Monday on implementing a ceasefire agreement in Syria, accusing Moscow of not living up to its commitments under a Sept. 9 deal to halt fighting and ensure aid reached besieged communities.

