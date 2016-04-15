GENEVA The chief Syrian government negotiator at peace talks in Geneva said on Friday that the focus of his meeting with the U.N. special envoy had been to submit amendments to a U.N. document issued in the previous round.

"There is not much to say now," Bashar Ja'afari told reporters after an almost two-hour meeting with Staffan de Mistura. He declined to take questions.

Describing the meeting as "constructive and fruitful", he said his delegation had handed de Mistura amendments on 12 common guiding principles that had been set in the last round of negotiations and that he hoped to discuss those changes with the U.N. on Monday.

