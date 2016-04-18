A member of the Syrian government's delegation holds a bag bearing the Syrian flag during a news conference after a meeting on Syria at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA The chief Syrian government negotiator at peace talks in Geneva on Monday accused Israel of cooperating with Islamic State and al Qaeda militants in the Golan region, deflecting attention away from the intra-Syrian negotiations.

"This Israeli provocation ... confirms without any doubt the cooperation between Israel and terrorists of Daesch (Islamic State) and Nusra Front on the demarcation line between where the Golan is and U.N. troops are positioned," Bashar Ja'afari told reporters after meeting the U.N. special envoy to Syria.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Sunday that Israel would never relinquish the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria in a 1967 war and annexed in 1981.

"It is no coincidence at all that this Israeli escalation was accompanied by irresponsible statements by members of the so-called Saudi delegation at talks here in Geneva," he said, referring to the main opposition group.

(Reporting By John Irish and Stephanie Nebehay)