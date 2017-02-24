GENEVA The United Nations has handed a working paper on procedural issues and ideas for a political process to the Syrian opposition, its lead negotiator said after holding talks with mediator Staffan de Mistura.

"There is a paper about the procedural issues and some ideas to begin the political process," Nasr al-Hariri told reporters after at least two hours of talks.

The government delegation had earlier said it would study a paper after seeing de Mistura.

Hariri repeated in his news conference that the opposition's priority was to begin negotiations on a political transition with a transitional governing body, suggesting it would not back down on its demands that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad step down.

"We have heard from Mr. de Mistura positive ideas and suggestions, I believe he is more enthusiastic to be engaged seriously in political transition," he said.

